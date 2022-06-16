British Hc calls on Governor

LAHORE – British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner on Wednesday called on Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman and discussed bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields, including education and trade, during a meeting at the Governor’s House here on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, the governor said the present government was taking concrete steps to promote higher education in the country and bring it at par with the international standards. Hailing support of the United Kingdom in the field of education, he said thousands of students were pursuing higher education in the UK.

He said that during the previous PML-N government, technical education was promoted in the backward areas of the South Punjab with the help of British agency DFID. Balighur Rehman said trade associations and various chambers of commerce will have to come forward to enhance trade relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, adding that United Kingdom has long been a development partner of Pakistan and ties are getting stronger with every passing day. He said that the United Kingdom had a major role to play in accelerating economic growth in Pakistan and it was gratifying that the bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the United Kingdom was steadily increasing.

British High Commissioner Christian Turner called for the need of enhancing investment in Pakistan and bolstering bilateral trade. The high commissioner said that climate change was a major issue facing the whole world today and Pakistan must play its due role for it.