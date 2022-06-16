CCPO reprimands SHOs over poor performance

LAHORE – Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana has expressed displeasure over the poor performance of the SHOs and the In-charge Investigation. He also reprimanded SDPOs for their poor supervision.

An anti-crime review meeting of the city division was held at CCPO office here on Wednesday with Capital City Police Officer DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana in the chair. DIG Operations Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry, DIG Investigation Kamran Adil, SP Operations City Division Akhlaq Ullah Tarar, SP Investigation Raza Tanveer, all circle officers, SHOs and in-charge investigation attended the meeting. Kamyana reviewed the crime statistics of the city division. He said that crime control was the joint responsibility of both operations and investigation wings, therefore, the SHOs should not confine themselves to mere registration of FIRs but also work out to catch criminals involved in serious crimes including thieves and robbers.

The Lahore police chief further said that SHOs should crackdown on major drug dealers, improve recovery of narcotics and illegal arms. He directed the SHOs to provide written certificate of occurrence as no organized crime was going on in their area of responsibility after which strict legal and departmental action would be taken against the SHOs concerned, if any drug trafficking and gambling was found in their AOR. The CCPO Lahore directed the SPs to conduct stocktaking of the relevant SHOs and in-charge investigations and submit a detailed report. He continued that SPs and SDPOs should give their feedback on the performance of their respective SHOs and in-charge investigation so as to remove the officers with continuous poor performance.

He said he was personally monitoring the progress of arrests of proclaimed offenders, targeted offenders and court absconders involved in heinous crimes on a daily basis as per the lists provided to the SHOs and In-charge investigation. “Officers should conduct crime fighting policing, crackdown on thugs, gamblers and drug dealers, accelerate intelligence-based operations against organized crime and respond to helpline 15 calls without any delay,” the CCPO asserted. He directed them to improve their performance regarding action being taken in National Action Plan, Local and Special Laws, Security of Vulnerable Establishment Act whereas Investigation Officers must complete investigation of pending cases and put challans in the relevant courts to ensure conviction of accused. Separately, the CCPO Lahore also met the heirs of martyrs of Lahore police and paid homage to the great sacrifices of the fallen heroes in the line of duty to protect the life and properties of the citizens.