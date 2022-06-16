Our Staff Reporter

Chemistry paper leaked out in Sindh districts

HYDERABAD – The grade-12 papers have been kicked off under the auspices of Hyderabad Intermediate Board and Secondary Education but the copy mafia was more active as another important paper leaked on Wednesday much before the start of the exam.
With the start of the paper, the copy mafia also becomes active and leaks the chemistry paper in four districts of Sindh ahead of the scheduled time.
Moreover, first-year Chemistry paper was out in Kashmor and Larkana and grade—12th chemistry paper in Nawabshah ahead of the time and was available in the WhatsApp groups and candidates are using the mobile phone freely.
Similarly, a chemistry paper of eleventh grade was leaked in the WhatsApp group and the solved answers key was available to the candidates by 8am in Tharparkar under the nose of the Mirpurkhas Education Board. The candidates are also worried due to the load shedding.

