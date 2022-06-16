News DeskNews Desk

Country could default if govt deviates from IMF contract: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Thursday that Pakistan could default if the incumbent government doesn’t follow the contract with International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Maryam Nawaz said that the former government didn’t know how to run the economy but when they ruined it and ran out of money, they risked the entire country and its economy to take loans from the international lender.

“This forced the incumbent government to take tough decisions because it is bound by the contracts Imran Khan made,” Maryam said.

