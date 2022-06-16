Staff Reporter

ECP working to update electoral rolls

SIALKOT – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has streamlined its working to ensure registration of votes and update the electoral rolls ahead of the general elections and display centers were set up in every area for registration, ,correction and transfer of votes in line with NIC details. In this regard, District Election Commissioner Sialkot, Khalil Qaisrani said that under the law, voters lists are “frozen” after issuance of election schedule and further changes in rolls are stopped.  “Therefore, people should immediately visit their respective display centers and check their family’s votes in the lists to see if any change or correction is required. They can fill the relevant form and submit it to the display center In-charge”, he added.  District Election Commissioner informed that 370 display centers were set up in Sialkot district.

 

 

