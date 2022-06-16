Audi and Siemens, two German automobile companies, inaugurated Pakistan’s first ultra-rapid DC charging station for Electric Vehicles (EVs) in Karachi. These chargers will take only 15 minutes to charge EVs, normally produced by manufacturers like Tesla, Audi, MG and BMW, generally used exclusively by the rich in most countries across the globe. Given the current rates of unaffordability, one may question the efficacy of constructing charging stations when EVs only occupy a minute share in the transportation sector. It would have made more sense if this had been a part of a larger policy initiative to push EVs into the market and promote sustainability as a whole.

Pakistan is a country where a solution like EVs have become a necessity because of extremely high rates of pollution and exorbitant fuel prices. However, little development within this sector globally has contributed to the ultra-exclusive quality of such cars. The use of EVs is concentrated within the upper strata of society abroad as well but, the difference lies in high rates of technological development expanding the scope of a wider consumer base. The only local importer and distributor are Nayyer Motor Company and that too only offers one EV for sale, the Rinco Aria which still treads over the edge of unaffordability. Research and innovation to localise production, assembly and distribution have been almost non-existent and that is the primary problem.

Even if we ignore the problem of the unavailability of localised EVs, importing them in large quantities from across the globe is just an expense our import bill cannot handle. Petroleum and gas prices are rising internationally and we are already having a hard time bridging the seemingly permanent deficit that our economy runs in. The government reduced taxes for EVs but the frequency of sales is still expected to be extremely low due to the fact that the cost still remains too high for the masses. So while we celebrate new charging stations, we must question the number of people it provides a utility for.

Our efforts to become sustainable cannot be a haphazard or individualistic approach; the use of EVs without exploring renewable sources for power generation is counterintuitive since the very electricity these cars will use is produced through fossil fuels. So any reduction in the consumption of fuel will be made up by higher demands from the power sector. This, in turn, will increase the prices of electricity and fuel which again, produces a cycle of unaffordability. Clearly, a more structured approach is needed.