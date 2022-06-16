Gold price increases Rs1,000 to Rs144,000 per tola

The price of 24 karats per tola gold on Thursday witnessed an increase of Rs 1,000 in the local market to Rs 144,000 from Rs 143,000 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 857 from Rs 122,600 last day to Rs 123,457 and that of 10 gram 22 karats from Rs 112,383 to Rs 113,168, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver rose by Rs 20 to Rs 1,560 and that of 10-gram silver by Rs 17.14 to Rs 1337.44.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $14 to $1,819, the association said.