Govt dropping inflation bomb on public every week: Pervaiz Elahi

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi while declaring the recent hike in petroleum prices tyrannical said that the government couldn’t give relief to the masses in the budget and now dropping inflation bomb on public every week.

He said this in his meeting with Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan, Parliamentary leader Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed who called on him on Thursday. Deputy opposition leaders Raja Basharat and Mian Aslam Iqbal, Raja Yasir Humayun and Chaudhry Zaheer-ud-Mohsin Laghari were also present in the meeting.

On the occasion, Pervaiz Ealhi termed hike in petroleum price rigorous, adding that the government couldn’t even provide relief to the masses in the budget.

He said the experienced team is ruining the country’s economy and public with its experience.

Lashing out Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz, the PML-Q leader said that he [Hamza Shahbaz] while following his father’s footsteps who appointed an opposition leader of his in National Assembly, has made his own assembly in Punjab.

