Govt taking strict measures to save country from bankruptcy: Ahsan

Federal Minister for Planning Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said that the government was taking strict measures to save the country from bankruptcy and initiated solid steps to make the economy stable.

Ahsan Iqbal said that country would have faced catastrophe, if Imran Khan would have stayed for more time.

He said that previous government had signed agreements with IMF and current government is not in condition to bargain now, and we have to engage IMF for the betterment of country.

Ahsan Iqbal said that prices of fuel and other commodities will become stable soon.

Minister said that we do not see early election because one year was required to make the economy stable, however election will be conducted on time.

Moreover, he said that chairman PTI Imran Khan has set poor standards for politics and a non-stop war of polarization has been generated by former PM.

He maintained that Imran Khan has ruined stability and economy of country as people have rejected his vision that is why he could not gather mob in March.

He said that PTI is not interested in setting through judicial commission rather playing with institutions.

Moreover, Khan is spreading fake news and spreading anarchy. He has proven himself inefficient opposition, adding that Khan s statements were proof of his bad governance.

Minister said government was trying to end polarization, If economy will be stable then after general elections country will be politically stable.

Talking about Musharaf s return, he maintained that it is a matter of Law and Interior ministry, however government stressed on discouraging polarization.

