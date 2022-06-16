APP

IPC minister all praise for young mountaineers

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari was delightful to see Pakistani youth associated to the challenging sport of mountain climbing and building soft image of the country. President Alpine Club Abu Zafar Sadiq along with young mountaineers Shehroze Kashif and Abdul Joshi called on the minister here on Wednesday. Shehroze Kashif during the meeting expressed his future plan of becoming the world’s youngest man to climb all 14 highest mountains in the world. It will not only bring pride for the nation but will also promote tourism and help the economy, he said. The minister appreciated the young aspirants and assured that anyone who contributes building soft image of Pakistan was indeed praiseworthy. He also promised that government would provide him maximum support to achieve this honor for the nation. He said this would inspire other young people to come forward and bring laurels for their country.

 

