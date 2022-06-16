IT vital in education system: Bangash

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash on Wednesday said that information technology is of special importance in our education system as information technology has brought about exemplary changes in the Western and other developed education systems.

Addressing a workshop of the National Computing Education Accreditation Council in Peshawar, Bangash said that information technology would bring a positive change in the educational landscape of Pakistan which would also boost the economy of the country.

He said that it is more important for every graduate to have relevant skills than a degree for employment. It is time to start crash courses in computer related courses which will increase the opportunities of e-commerce.

He urged the Department of Higher Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Higher Education Commission to work together to improve the quality of education. Kamran Bangash said that we should not compromise on the quality of computer education as it is the future, top systems of the world are computer based.