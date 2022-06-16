APP

Job ad circulating on social media fake: Pak Railways

LAHORE – An advertisement was circulating on social media on Wednesday in which the Ministry of Railways asked the public to deposit money in a private bank to apply for certain jobs. According to the spokesperson of Railways, the said advertisement is completely fake and its purpose is to extort money from simple people.

Pakistan Railways has not issued any such advertisement. The Chairman Railways has directed the IG Railway Police to conduct an inquiry in this regard. The spokesman appealed to the public to beware of such forgers.

 

