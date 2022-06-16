KP CM breaks ground of Rs13.5 billion projects in Kohistan

Peshawar – Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday performed ground breaking of 32km long Kandian Valley Road Phase-1 and 75km long Spotgah Valley Road projects which would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs5.5 billion and Rs8 billion respectively.

During a day-long visit to district Upper Kohistan, the Chief Minister also met with the newly-elected local bodies’ representatives. More than 200 elected representatives including VC chairmen and councillors announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on the occasion. While expressing their full confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and policies of his government, newcomers also announced that they would extend full support to PTI in the upcoming general elections.

While addressing a public gathering at Dasu, the Chief Minister formally welcomed the newcomers to the fold of PTI and said that PTI has become the most popular political party in the country. He said Imran Khan will again become the prime minister of Pakistan with a two third majority.

“The incumbent coalition government at the centre will end very soon” he claimed and added that “incompetent rulers” did not have any plan or agenda for the people; they have come into power only to save their wealth obtained through money laundering and other illegal means.

Mahmood Khan said that we will have to get rid of looters for a better future of our coming generations and made it clear that we will not let the country to become the colony of America at the hands of the looters. He urged upon people to come forward and stand with Imran Khan for the real independence of the country.

Touching upon the performance of his government, the Chief Minister said that the provincial government had laid the strong foundation of local bodies system in the province adding that his government will devolve full powers to the local bodies’ representatives.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the only province which was giving significant development funds to its local bodies’ institutions. He further said that uplift funds worth Rs41 billion would be provided to local governments during the new fiscal year.

Mahmood Khan says govt to devolve full powers to local bodies

Mahmood Khan said that his government was taking curative steps for the uniform development of all districts and to this effect district development plan has been initiated to boost the backward districts of the province.

“Development activities are in full swing in all districts from D I Khan to Chitral” he said and added that he was also fully aware of the issues of Kohistan. The provincial government, he said, will take steps to resolve these issues on priority. He said that Dasu Hydro Power was a dead project on which PTI government has started the work. He said that land issues of the local people related to Dasu Hydro Power Project have almost been resolved and assured that local people would be given first priority in the job opportunities under the project.

Provincial Minister Shaukat Yousafzai and MPAs Deedar Khan, Mufti Ubaid-ur-Rahman and Abdul Ghaffar were also present on the occasion.