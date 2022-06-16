Lackluster budget session of NA continues for third consecutive day

ISLAMABAD – The lackluster budget session of the National Assembly continued for the third consecutive day on Wednesday as the Speaker has to suspend the sitting for an hour to complete the quorum. Less than10 members including one Minister were sitting in the house when the chair has given a floor to members for a debate.

Taking the floor, a senior parliamentarian Khursheed Shah expressed serious concerns over disinterest of lawmakers to take part in budget session.

“It is very unfortunate that members are not participating in the budget session. Finance Minister should be here in the house to listen proposals,” he said, adding that he would talk to the Prime Minister on this issue. Shah also forced the chair to suspend the house till the completion of required quorum at least.

He said they have rendered sacrifices for the sake of democracy, stressing that the elected representatives should accord respect to the house by ensuring their presence.

“I will point out quorum, If you run the house without quorum. The chair suspended the house, which restarted after one-hour break Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, over the disinterest of MNAs, said it responsibility of both tge treasury and the opposition to complete the quorum required quorum.

Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif ,over the walkout of journalists from media gallery, said media freedom is a basic component of any democratic society. He said that there have been incidents of attacks and violence against journalists in the country. He said such incidents only tarnish the image of the country.

Later, MQM-P Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani said there was a need for exploiting the country’s resources in order to provide basic amenities of life to the people. He said that there was a need to impose proper tax on agriculturists.

PML-N’s Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir blamed PTI’s government for economic crisis in the country. “The did nothing except taking loans,” he said and appreciated the incumbent government for taking steps for the welfare of farmers.

Speaker suspends session due to lack of quorum

He said ample funds have been allocated in the budget for early completion of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams.

Another MNA Noor-ul-Hassan Tanvir said overseas Pakistanis are contributing immensely to the country’s economy and they should be given due representation in the House. He said incentives should also be extended to overseas Pakistanis in order to encourage them to send more remittances.

A GDA MNA Saira Bano said the government should take more steps to provide relief to the masses. She said the subsidy announced for the film industry should have been given to the Hajj pilgrims. Taking floor, MNA Mahesh Kumar condemned the blasphemous remarks by some of India’s ruling party BJP’s leaders against Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He also urged the international community to take notice of the atrocities being committed by the Indian regime against Muslims.