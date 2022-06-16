Staff Reporter

LHC stops admin from harassing Tandoor owners

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday stopped the administration from harassing Tandoor owners. Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by the Association of Nanbais challenging the government’s step of fixing Naan and Roti prices.The petitioner’s counsel argued that the government was forcing the Tandoor owners to sell Naan and Roti at the rate fixed by it. He submitted that the city administration had started action against the Tandoor owners over violations of the instructions.

 

He pleaded with the court to stop the administration from harassing the Tandoor owners.

Subsequently, the court stopped the administration from harassing the Tandoor owners. The court also issued notices to the deputy commissioner and others for June 17 and sought a reply.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Reference for Dost Mazari’s disqualification sent to PA Speaker

Lahore

Money Laundering Case: Moonis Elahi appears before FIA

Lahore

Partly cloudy weather with rain-wind, thunderstorm expected in parts of country

Lahore

Punjab Govt gives portfolio of Home Minister to Attaullah Tarar

Karachi

ACP Karachi to launch “Awami Theater Festival” today

Karachi

Sharjeel Memon hands over cheque of Rs5m grant to KUJ

Karachi

Turtles released in deep sea on World Sea Turtle Day

Karachi

‘Missing’ KU students return home

Karachi

PPP, PTI struggle to win over communities ahead of LG polls

Karachi

796 candidates appear for SAU Postgraduate programme entry test

1 of 1,272

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More