Malaysia reports 1,922 new COVID-19 infections, 4 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia reported 1,922 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 4,530,312, according to the health ministry.
There are three new imported cases, with 1,919 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry’s website showed.
Four more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,720.
The ministry reported 1,564 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,471,631.

