Man ends life after killing three people

LAHORE – A man Wednesday reportedly committed suicide after killing a couple and his friend in Thana Factory area of Lahore. According to details, one Rizwan reportedly murdered a couple and his friend and later killed himself. Police reached the scene and started investigation. The four victims have been identified as Asif, Kiran and Aziz. Capital City Police officer Lahore took notice of the incident and has ordered the Superintendent of Police (SP) Cantt to present a report of the incident. The reason behind the incident is yet to ascertained for the gruesome murders and then the suicide are unknown until now, the police said. The CCPO has ordered a thorough investigation of the issue and arresting of any other possible perpetrators involved in the case.SP Essa Sukhera said that investigation had been started. Earlier, a government officer ended his life at his residence in the provincial capital, a day after getting transferred to Lahore from Islamabad. According to the police, Additional Commissioner Revenue Imran Raza Abbasi was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his apartment located in the Faisal Town area.

6 DEAD, 936 INJURED IN PUNJAB

ROAD ACCIDENTS

At least six persons were killed and 936 others injured in 933 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 510 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 426 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams. The analysis showed that at least 478 drivers, 33 underage drivers, 94 pedestrians, and 370 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes. The statistics show that 263 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 262 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 79 in Faisalabad with 77 victims and at third Multan with 67 accidents and 71 victims. According to the data, 808 motorbikes, 68 auto-rickshaws, 101 motorcars, 21 vans, seven passenger buses, 26 trucks and 75 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

NH&MP WARNS THOSE VIOLATING

LANE, HELMET-USE RULES

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Mehboob Aslam has said that strict action will be taken against those violating lane and helmet-use rules. He said this after inaugurating a special campaign against violators of lane and helmet-use rules at Guidance Centre here on Wednesday.

A special session was organised at the Guidance Center Lahore to create awareness among people about the rules of road safety, which was attended by a large number of people.

Addressing the participants, DIG Mehboob Aslam appealed to people to wear helmets while riding motorbikes. He said that the Motorway Police, on the special instructions of IGP Khalid Mahmood, had launched a campaign against those who did not use helmets on highways and violate the lane rules. Most accidents on highways are caused by motorcycles.

He said that action would be taken against motorcyclists who did not wear helmets, adding that violation of the lane leads to dangerous accidents. Immediate and strict action would be taken against lane violators. Big vehicles should not violate the lane rules and drivers must use seat belts, he added. He said that the Motorway Police’s first priority was to manage traffic. He added that IGP Motorways Khalid Mahmood had issued instructions that no concession should be given to those violating the rules.

Free helmets were distributed among deserving motorcyclists and they were urged to ensure compliance with traffic rules. A road safety stall was also organised for public awareness.