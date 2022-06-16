Staff Reporter

Mehran Mumtaz wants to fulfill his late father’s dream of representing Pakistan

Lahore -Mehran Mumtaz hails from Kohta, Kashmir, now lives in Rawalpindi and wants to fulfill his late father’s dream of representing Pakistan at the highest level of the game. The left-arm spinner has progressed from U16 cricket in the 2016-17 season before making his first-class debut for Northern in the 2021-22 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. In between, he played in the U16 series against Australia, the National U19 Cup and Championship, and the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in 2022. “My father passed away in 2020 and couldn’t see me represent Pakistan at the highest level. I want to represent my country to fulfill my father’s dream,” said a passionate Mehran while talking to PCB digital. “I started off as a left-arm fast bowler, but on the recommendation of my club coach, switched to spin bowling. It was not easy as I had been bowling fast from the age of 10 and also wanted to pursue my career as a fast bowler. But once I started bowling spin and was selected in U16 trials, there was no looking back.

