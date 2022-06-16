Minchinabad: Fire at cotton factory causes huge loss
According to details, fire broke out at a cotton factory located near Larri Adda in Minchinabad on late Wednesday night.
The blaze spread very quickly and engulfed the entire building of the cotton factory. Fire brigade and Rescue 1122 vehicles reached the spot after being informed and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort.
The rescue sources said that no one died or wounded in the blaze. However, valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes by the fire. Sources further said that the cause of fire is still not known.