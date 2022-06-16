‘Missing’ KU students return home

KARACHI – Two Karachi University students, who had gone missing from their homes on June 7, returned safely on Tuesday, their families and friends said. A spokesman for the Voice of Balochistan Missing confirmed the return of Doda Illahi and Ghamshad Baloch, but did not give details.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the use of “force” by the police against protesters, including women, who staged a sit-in near outside the Sindh Assembly against alleged disappearance of the two students.

Inquiry ordered

A statement issued from the CM House said that Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) head Imran Yaqboob Minhas would head the inquiry committee with DIG-Traffic and SSP-West as members of his team.

The committee has been asked to complete the job and come up with the report and recommendations within seven days.

The city police, on Monday night, briefly detained over two-dozen people, including women, for lodging protest near the main gate of the assembly for recovery of the missing students. The held protesters were released late in the evening.

The relatives of the ‘missing’ students and members of civil society organisations had set up a camp outside the Karachi Press Club for a couple of days and on Sunday night they marched on the provincial assembly and staged a sit-in demanding their release.

Journalist returns home safely

Nafees Naeem — an assignment editor at the Aaj News television channel, who went missing from near his residence in Karachi on Monday after he had reportedly been picked up by men in plain clothes “returned home safely”, before dawn, his TV channel administration confirmed on Tuesday.

The channel said that it received the news of Mr Naeem’s return by 5am on Tuesday morning.