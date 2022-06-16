Money Laundering Case: Moonis Elahi appears before FIA

Pakistan Muslim League (Q) leader Moonis Elahi on Thursday appeared before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

FIA has prepared a questionnaire for Moonis for the investigation. It was asked that If he knows Nawaz Bhatti and Mazhar Iqbal. What does he has to do with the Rahim Yar Khan Sugar Mill? It was also asked that what does he know about the permission letter of Rahim Yar Khan Sugar Mill in 2007?

FIA further questioned that how Makhdoom Umar Sheheryar then got the license of the sugar mill? While several other questions were asked from him.

Earlier on Wednesday, Moonis Elahi had also appeared before FIA. While talking to media, he said that he is present and has no objection to appearing in the case.

“I don’t have much information about the case, but according to Rana Sanaullah there is a case of Rs72 crore and there is no doubt that they have filed the case as political revenge” Moonis said.

Taking a dig at the Interior Minister, he said that Rana Sanaullah has formed the teams to arrest him and it is all to pressurize him.

“Rana sahib do what you can, I have reached the FIA’s office myself,” said.