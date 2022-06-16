News Desk

Moonis Elahi reaches FIA office seeking case details

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader and member of National Assembly Chaudhry Moonis Elahi reached the FIA Lahore office by himself on Wednesday.

Talking to the media, he said that he is present and has no objection to appearing in the case.

“I don’t have much information about the case, but according to Rana Sanaullah there is a case of Rs72 crore and there is no doubt that they have filed the case as political revenge” Moonis said.

Taking a dig at the Interior Minister, he said that Rana Sanaullah has formed the teams to arrest him and it is all to pressurize him.

“Rana sahib do what you can, I have reached the FIA’s office myself,” he said.

