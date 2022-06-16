National Seerat Writers Conference held at AIOU

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday said, we need to promote the ideals of tolerance, forgiveness and mutual harmony to create and sustain an Islamic welfare society in its true sense.

He was addressing the inaugural session of the two-day National Seerat Writers Conference held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU). The minister while appreciating the role of AIOU said it has set a new precedence for other higher educational institutions of the country by organizing this Conference. The creation of three centers of excellence is a commendable achievement, for which Prof Dr Zia-ul-Qayyum, Vice Chancellor, AIOU, rightfully, deserves a lot of appreciation.

He said that the government will continue supporting AIOU in its goals of providing skill based human resources for developing Pakistani industry and meeting unique demands of market economy.

Islamic scholars and academia are requested to construct new discourses on the Seerat of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

VC AIOU while addressing the participants said that the three centers of excellence are aimed at inculcating golden Islamic values in the society to promote a culture of unity and peace among different segments of the Pakistani nation without the discrimination of colour, caste and creed.

While addressing the inaugural session, Prof. Dr. Sahibzada Sajid-ur-Rehman, highlighted aims and objectives of the conference and remarked that the life history of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is a practical demonstration of the teachings of the Holy Quran.

He added that we need to seek guidance from the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) while facing the challenges of modern life.