Need for sex education

The call for capital punishment for rape in Pakistan is a knee jerk reaction. Public hangings might satisfy the anger but it doesn’t cure the culture of abuse and sexual violence, neither it can be an alternative to consent or sex education. Rape is so rampant and ignored from madrasahs to parking lots to homes from women to children to animals.

A kitten raped repeatedly to death by teenagers is a clear depiction of the moral epidemic and humanity crises this nation is heading to. Society is in dire need of radical courageous sex and relationship education in the curriculum with parents taking responsibility for homeschooling. It is the most underreported crime and considered taboo- the only way forward is education, capacity building, awareness campaigns and encouraging minors to speak- we need to confront, voice and teach better.

GUL E ZAHRA,

Sialkot.