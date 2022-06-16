Agencies

New Spider-Verse film ‘tests limits of animation’

ANNECY – With more than 240 characters across six dimensions, the makers of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” are pushing animation and storytelling to their limits with the follow-up to their Oscar-winning hit. Early, unfinished images of the sequel — one of the most anticipated of 2023 — received a standing ovation at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France on Wednesday. It once again centres on New York teenager Miles Morales, who is just one of several different forms of spider superhero spread across parallel dimensions. Like the first installment, 2019’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”, it is set to be a demonstration of technical wizardry, with different visual styles used for each of the universes the superhero visits. Among the scenes unveiled was a wildly impressive fight with a vulture in New York’s Guggenheim Museum, with a heavily pregnant Spider-woman crashing into the scene on a motorcycle. Morales “has always been the core of it. But we didn’t want to rest on our laurels and take the easy path,” Kemp Powers, one of the film’s three directors, told AFP. The team feels the weight of expectation this time around. The first film was a sleeper hit, gradually building up steam thanks to strong reviews and audience reactions — ultimately winning the best animation Oscar. “It’s very ambitious — the idea was to push ourselves creatively and test the limits of what technology can do,” said co-director Joachim dos Santos, while promising that the plot would still be comprehensible to everyone from “babies to grandparents”.
The team is having particular fun creating new villain The Spot, to be voiced by Jason Schwartzman, whose body is a series of holes that look like a shape-shifting, unfinished drawing.
“Animation is a wonderful medium because there’s things you can only do with animation,” co-director Justin Thompson told AFP.

