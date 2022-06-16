Pakistan signs debt suspension agreements worth $197m

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has signed two debt service suspension agreements amounting to suspend loans worth of $197.49 million with the Japan International Cooperation Agency and the Government of the Swiss Confederation under the G-20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) framework.

Of this total amount of $197.49 million, $191.60 million were owed to Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) during the period from January to June 2021 and $5.89 million were owed to the Government of the Swiss Confederation during the period from July to December 2021. These amounts will now be repaid over a period of six years (including one-year grace period) in semi-annual instalments.

Due to the support extended by the development partners of Pakistan, including JICA and Government of the Swiss Confederation, the G-20 DSSI has provided the fiscal space which was necessary to deal with the urgent health and economic needs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The total amount of debt that has been suspended and rescheduled under the DSSI framework stands at $3.688 billion covering the period from May 2020 to December 2021.

Pakistan has already concluded and signed 91 agreements with 21 bilateral creditors for the rescheduling of its debts under the G-20 DSSI framework, amounting to rescheduling of almost USD 2,953 million. The signing of above-mentioned agreements brings this total to USD 3,150 million. Negotiations for remaining agreements to be signed under the G-20 DSSI are on-going.

SIGNING CEREMONY WITH WB

Meanwhile, in other development, Pakistan and World Bank (WB) have signed agreements of “Pakistan Housing Finance Project” worth $85 million at Ministry of Economic Affairs Islamabad.

Mian Asad Hayaud Din, Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs Pakistan, and Gailius J. Draugelis, Acting Country Director, World Bank, signed the financing agreement while representative of Pakistan Mortgage Refinance Company (PMRC) signed the project agreement. Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq witnessed the signing ceremony. The acting Country Director WB, Mr Gailius ensured the World Bank’s continuous financial and technical assistance to Government of Pakistan to help promote inclusive and sustainable economic growth in Pakistan.

While witnessing the signing ceremony, Minister for Economic Affairs reiterated the parameters of valued partnership with the World Bank. He also stated that today’s event reflects continued confidence by the World Bank on the government’s policy and programs. He particularly announced that the primary beneficiaries of this project will be low- and middle-income households in Pakistan reliant on informal incomes.

Pakistan Housing Finance Project is aimed at supporting the ongoing efforts of Government of Pakistan in increasing access to housing finance for households and support capital market development in Pakistan. This additional financing will fund the initial capitalization of sub-trust of the Risk Sharing Facility created under the parent project of US$ 140 million being executed by Pakistan Mortgage Refinance Company. The project will enable the Primary Mortgage Lenders (PMLs) to move from the very upper end of the households in the 5th quintile to lower quintile income groups. Therefore, financial sector at large will also benefit greatly as the project will help deepening the primary mortgage market, in addition to supporting the development of capital market.

