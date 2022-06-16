Pakistani teams to participate in Huawei ICT global competition

ISLAMABAD-Pakistani teams have geared up to participate in the sixth iteration of the Huawei ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Middle East Global Competition which was being held in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan. The event will take place from 17-19 June.

The competition is a Huawei annual ICT initiative, designed to nurture global ICT talent, said a news release.

The competition, set to be hosted in the Chinese city of Shenzhen and conducted online, consists of the opening ceremony, launch conference, closing ceremony, practice competition and the innovation competition. The practice competition focuses on the participants’ knowledge and skills. It adopts the written exam and the lab exam, and the ranking is based on the exam score. It is divided into two tracks: network and cloud. The innovation competition focuses on the participants’ comprehensive capabilities.

The competition adopts the network evaluation mechanism. Participants are required to design works or solutions with commercial and social benefits by using new ICT such as AI, IoT, big data, and Cloud.

2021-2022 Regional finals winners, Pakistan’s team; Sateesh Kumar, Iqra Fatima, and Bhagchand Meghwar and team two; Hafiz Rizwan, Adnan Ali, and Mukhtar Memonwill be participating in the practice competition.

The ME regional winner team instructor Dr. Faheem Yar Khuhawar said in a statement,”Back in 2017, I attended a short ICT training organized by Huawei to prepare instructors for ICT Academy to be established at various universities of Pakistan. Since then, I have been providing training to undergraduate and graduate student to get promote Huawei’s certification in Routing and Switching Track. Since 2019 and in 2020, Pakistani students came to the level that they excelled in the Middle-East and Global Finals and won the competition. This year too, Pakistani students have won Huawei’s ICT Competition 2021—Middle East with first and second positions in the Middle East stage. It is a privilege and honor for Pakistan to earn the place to represent Pakistan in Huawei’s ICT competition 2021 – Global Final happening in June, 2022.”

The Global Finals set under the theme of ‘I. C. The competition has always been well received in Pakistan as it promotes innovation and creativity while serving as a link between the classroom and the professional workplace. By nurturing university students’ talent in Pakistan, it also contributes to increasing national ICT competitiveness while enhancing digital transformation efforts.