Partly cloudy weather with rain-wind, thunderstorm expected in parts of country

Mainly partly cloudy weather with rain-wind and thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Potohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during next twelve hours.

However, very hot and dry weather is likely in plain areas of the country, while gusty and dust raising winds are expected in South Punjab and upper Sindh.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-seven degree centigrade, Lahore and Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-eight, Quetta twenty-four, Gilgit seventeen, Murree nineteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-five degree centigrade.

According to met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind-thunderstorm is likely to prevail in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula while hot and dry weather is expected in Jammu.