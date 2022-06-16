Pindi win girls, Gujranwala boys trophies in Kohsar Festival

LAHORE – Rawalpindi Division won the overall girls trophy and overall boys trophy went to Gujranwala Division in the Kohsar Sports Festival competitions that concluded on Wednesday in Murree.

The second and third positions in girls were taken by Bahawalpur and Multan divisions respectively while Faisalabad and DG Khan finished second and third respectively in boys competitions. Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser distributed prizes and medals among the top performers of Kohsar Sports Festival. The individual trophies were also given to top three athletes from all divisions on this occasion.

Divisional Sports Officers – Waheed Babar (Rawalpindi), Rana Nadeem Anjum (Multan), Atta ur Rehmen (DG Khan), Maqsood ul Hasan (Bahawalpur), former Divisional Sports Officers Malik Waqar and Khawaja Saif ur Rehman and a large number of players and sports enthusiasts were also present on this occasion. The competitions of Para-Archery were held at Bhurban Cricket Ground on the last day of Kohsar Sports Festival on Wednesday. M Usman won the first position followed by Waleed Aziz and Tayyab Zulfiqar.

In final ranking for girls, Aleeza, Zarah Ali and Iris grabbed top three positions whereas in boys category Sarim, Moiz and Tayyab excelled and clinch top three spots. It is pertinent to mention here that the competitions of 8 sports events including table tennis, para-archery, cycling, marathon, tug-of-war, football, volleyball and skating were held during Kohsar Sports Festival 2022 under the auspices of Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab.

Earlier, the competitions of Murree Cycle Race, Murree Marathon, Inter-Club Football Cup, Inter-Club Volleyball Cup and Tug-of-War were organized on the second day of Kohsar Sports Festival. In Inter-Club Football Cup final, Murree Stars defeated Air Force Lower Topa by 5-4 on penalty kicks. Both the teams played 1-1 draw in regular time. Shahzad of Air Force Lower Topa scored first goal in 18th minute while Rashid of Murree Stars leveled the match in 20th minute of second half.

In marathon race, Asrar Khattak of KPK got first position, Fida Khan took second position followed by Samiullah of Kohsar University Murree. Assistant Commissioner Murree Waqas Khan Sakandri distributed prizes among the prominent performers. Around 60 boys participated in open category skating event in at Gharial Camp.

In the cycling race, 1st Malik Kashif, 2nd Col Aurangzeb, 3rd Shahid Zahoor; in volleyball, Bhurban Club beat Rawat Club by 2-1 (13-15, 15-11, 15-10), in table tennis girls, 1st Rawalpindi, 2nd Bahawalpur, 3rd Gujranwala while in boys, 1st Gujranwala, 2nd Faisalabad, 3rd Sahiwal.