PLTA named best performance unit of PTF

Lahore – Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) gave away the best performance province/unit for the years 2021-22 award to Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) during a special ceremony held at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad.

According to PTF spokesman, PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan handed over the award to PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgh-e-Imtiaz) during the colorful award giving ceremony. The trophy was awarded to the PLTA for conducting a record number of tournaments throughout the year. The PLTA had been consecutively awarded this trophy for the last three years. The award is being given to the best province/unit for conduct of National events with a focus on juniors players and the development of tennis in the country.

PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan appreciated the efforts of PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik for managing the affairs of the PLTA, besides his hard work and efforts, his passion for tennis is the pivotal factor responsible for enhancing the capacity of the association. “The efforts of Rashid Malik should serve as a beacon for others in the tennis fraternity in Pakistan.”

Rashid Malik also thanked PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan for appreciating the efforts of the PLTA and assured all possible cooperation to the PTF regarding the promotion of junior development. “Under the leadership of its chairman Rao Iftikhar Ahmad, the PLTA is successfully holding a record number of tennis events especially national junior events every year.

“We are focused on the promotion of tennis especially junior development is our top priority. We are conducting not only organizing the national junior tennis tournaments with the cooperation of our generous sponsors but also holding junior tennis camps to involve young generation in this beautiful game. The junior players of the PLTA have started excelling at national and international level and they will soon represent Pakistan in big tennis events,” he added.