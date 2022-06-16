PM directs early resolution of financial issues of GB, AJK

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to resolve the financial woes of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on priority basis in the wake of reports of strong reaction from the leadership of both regions about financial cuts made in their budgets by the federal government. Adviser to PM on GB and AJK, Qamar uz zaman Qaira held meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif and briefed him about the various administrative, financial and development issues related to GB and AJK. Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal was also present in the meeting who also briefed the PM about future development plans for both regions. PM directed both Planning minister and adviser to meet the concerned officials of finance and Planning Commission, and resolve the issues being faced by both regions, which he said are strategically important for Pakistan. The overall political situation in the country also came under discussion.