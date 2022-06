PM Shehbaz Shairf met former KP governor Sardar Mehtab Abbasi, senator Javed Abbasi in Islamabad on Thursday.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the development of areas near Galiyat were discussed.

PM Shehbaz stated that the government will try their best to bring about betterment in the fields of health, education and general social welfare of the people of Galliyat.