PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz critically wounded in car accident

Former federal minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Daniyal Aziz was critically wounded in a traffic accident.

As per the details garnered, the ill-fated incident occurred in Shakargarh when a speeding truck collided with the car of the PML-N leader.

Resultantly, Daniyal Aziz sustained critical injuries while his driver died on the spot.

Sources told that the former minister has been shifted to District Headquarter Hospital Narowal for medical assistance.