News Desk

PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz critically wounded in car accident

Former federal minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Daniyal Aziz was critically wounded in a traffic accident.

As per the details garnered, the ill-fated incident occurred in Shakargarh when a speeding truck collided with the car of the PML-N leader.

Resultantly, Daniyal Aziz sustained critical injuries while his driver died on the spot.

Sources told that the former minister has been shifted to District Headquarter Hospital Narowal for medical assistance.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Avenfield reference: IHC adjourns hearing till June 23

National

TLP Chief Saad Rizvi survives firing attack on his car in Karachi’s Landhi area

National

Imran Khan announces countrywide protest on Sunday against fuel price hike

National

Govt dropping inflation bomb on public every week: Pervaiz Elahi

National

Country could default if govt deviates from IMF contract: Maryam

National

IHC nullifies order of announcing PTI foreign funding case in 30 days

National

‘Road to Makkah’ initiative to facilitate Hajj pilgrims: PM Shehbaz

National

PM meets former KP governor Sardar Mehtab Abbasi, senator Javed Abbasi

National

Accession to Apostille Convention approved for overseas Pakistanis: Salman Sufi

National

Govt considers to reduce income tax relief given to salaried class

1 of 8,391

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More