PPP, PTI struggle to win over communities ahead of LG polls

DADU – Both Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) are endeavouring to drum up support of as many electables and communities as they can ahead of the local government elections. Their efforts have met with success in certain constituencies but no major change in results is likely as just a few communities (braaderies) have so far agreed to change their loyalty.

Syed Hajan Shah, who wields considerable influence in Bhan Syedabad town of Dadu district, agreed to actively support the candidates chosen by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Hajan Shah had been a close aide to former Sindh CM Syed Abdullah Shah, the father of Syed Murad Ali Shah. He had distanced himself from local PPP leaders about two years ago when CM Shah had stopped accommodating his inputs in the political and other affairs of Bhan Syedabad, a town very close to CM Shah’s residence in Wahur village. Although Hajan Shah did not quit the party and preferred to remain sidelined, the CM felt that his community’s support in the upcoming LG elections might be essentially needed as Sindh United Party (SUP) was making inroads in parts of Bhan Syedabad as well as its surrounding areas.

Sources said that PPP MNA Sardar Sikandar Ali Rahpoto and some other notables from Sehwan taluka managed to bring Hajan Shah to the negotiating table when CM Shah visited the area on Monday. A meeting between Murad Ali Shah and Hajan Shah in the presence of several other known PPP figures was held in the Autaq (guests’ room) of CM’s private secretary Saleem Bajari in Sehwan. Hajan Shah agreed to shun his differences with the CM. On Tuesday, he started taking part in PPP candidates’ electioneering.

Meanwhile, apparently as a result of CM Shah’s series of meetings with other notables of the taluka, an influential political family of Khairpur Nathan Shah, the Kuhharos, pledged to quit PTI and join PPP.Khalil Ahmed, Jameel Ahmed, Mumtaz Ali, Dr Abdul Hameed and Shakeel Ahmed, the sons of Sikandar Ali Kunharo, were quoted as saying that they would make a formal announcement to this effect at CM House in Karachi soon.

MNAs Rafiq Ahmed Jamali and Irfan Zaffar Leghari; MPAs Fayaz Butt, Aziz Junejo, Dr Sajeela Leghari and Kalsoom Chandio; Sardar Dastagir Gorar and retired Brigadier Tariq Lakhiar are said to have played a role in wooing the Khunharos, who wield political influence in Mahar, Radhan and Nau Goth areas of Dadu district as well. Over the last four decades, they had remained associated with former CM Liaquat Ali Jatoi.

PTI also makes gains

The Loonds having their strong vote bank in four union councils —- Sawaro, Drigh Bala, Kamal Khan and Pir Mashaikh — in the Kachho belt of Johi taluka, on Tuesday threw their weight behind PTI. They had been supporting PPP for long.

The announcement was made by Loond notables in the presence of former Dadu district nazim Karim Ali Jatoi, Zaffar Ali Jatoi and former Senator Sadaqat Ali Jatoi at Betto Jatoi.

SUKKUR: The Buriro community of Sukkur on Tuesday announced its decision to quit PPP and join PTI.

The announcement was made by All Pakistan Buriro Welfare Association president Ziaur Rehman Buriro at the residence of Sindh PTI vice president Syed Tahir Hussain Shah in Sukkur. Other party leaders were also present.

“We had been with PPP for decades, but had never been appreciated for our services and hard work for the party. Local PPP leaders always preferred their sons, daughters and relatives over workers,” said Mr Buriro. He said senior PPP leaders indulged in mega corruption only to accumulate assets and earn bad name to the party.

Tahir Shah said that PPP would face a humiliating defeat if free and fair LG elections were ensured, adding that if police stopped harassment of PPP opponents, the ruling party would face a rout.