President Biden for building strong Pak-US ties

WASHINGTON – Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Sardar Masood Khan, visited the White House to “meet and greet” President Joe Biden and have an official photograph with him, an established tradition here for newly appointed envoys, according to a press release issued by Pakistani embassy on Tuesday afternoon. During the ceremony, the press release said, the US president and the ambassador had a brief conversation on building a strong basis for moving the US-Pakistan ties forward. Forty-six other ambassadors also were there to have official photograph with the President one by one, it was pointed out. They too had not been able to call on the President for more than a year because of the COVID-19 restrictions. Ambassador Masood Khan arrived in Washington DC on March 25, 2022, and his credentials were received by the US Chief of Protocol the same day, designating him as “Appointed Ambassador”. On April 19, 2022, Ambassador Khan’s credentials were formally accepted by President Biden. The official photograph completes all formalities, according to the press release.