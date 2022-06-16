News Desk

PSX gains 291.37 points to close at 41,730 points

KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday witnessed a bullish trend, gaining 291.37 points, a positive change of 0.70 percent, closing at 41,730.16 points against 41,438.79 points on the last working day.

A total of 162,179,047 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 141,705,193 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 4.780 billion against Rs 4.763 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 353 companies transacted shares in the stock market,180 of them recorded gains and 140 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 33 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorkdCall Telecom with a volume of 21,553,500 shares and price per share of Rs 1.42, Oilboy Energy with the volume of 11,396,500, and price per share of Rs 2.01 and Maple Leaf with the volume of 10,230,095 and price per share of Rs 27.73.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 104.90 per share, closing at Rs 5,880 whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 695 to Rs 10,495.

Colgate Palm witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 47 per share closing at Rs 2,153 followed by was Sapphire Tex, the share price of which declined by Rs 43.61 to close at Rs.1,106.38.

