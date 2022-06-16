PTI to announce its action plan after SC decision of peaceful protest: Qureshi

MULTAN – Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi on Wednesday said that PTI went supreme court for peaceful protest, and it (PTI) would evolve its strategy in the light of SC decision. While talking to media persons here, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi criticized the incumbent government and stated that it lacked any plan for recovery of economy.

Responding to a question about by-polls, Qureshi observed that government’s resources were being used in political campaigning of the candidates. Election code of conduct is being violated. In case of rigging, there could emerge law and order situation in the country, warned Qureshi. The incumbent government was coalition of many political parties and it could not run affairs smoothly. He, however added that new elections should be held in the country.

Commissioner assumes charge of administrator Metropolitan Corporation

Commissioner Multan division Amir Khattak has taken over the charge of Administrator Metropolitan Corporation (MC) Multan.

A meeting of Metropolitan Corporation officials led by Commissioner was held here in which he has given ultimatum to rectify the affairs of MC.

He directed MC officials to take steps for public welfare and gave relief to the citizens by eliminating corruption and red tape culture from corporation.

Khattak further said that the work on beautification of the city and development projects will be intensified and ordered installation of street lights and elimination of encroachments on priority basis.

He directed the officials to make payments after complete physical audit of development schemes. Commissioner also directed crackdown against illegal maps and commercialization and functioning of all water filtration plants.

On this occasion, CEO Metropolitan Corporation Chaudhary Farmaish Ali and other officers were present.