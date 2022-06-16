PU promoting Pak-China ties: Consul general

LAHORE – Chinese Consul General to Lahore Zhao Shiren called on Punjab Univeristy Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar at the latter’s office here on Wednesday.

The consul general also visited the Punjab University. Deputy Consul Cao Ke and others also accompanied the Chinese CG.

Consul General Zhao Shiren said the Punjab University was playing an important role in promoting Pak-China relations, adding that the exchange programmes of teacher and student delegations would be further strengthened.

He said China and Pakistan were close neighbours, adding that relations between China and Pakistan were based on sincere friendship. He said that the Punjab University had set the highest standards in higher education over the years. He congratulated Vice Chancellor Dr Saleem Mazhar on the improvement in the international ranking of the PU. He also lauded Prof Mazhar for his passion and personal dedication to enhance friendly relations between the two neighbours.

VC Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar said the Punjab University had organized a number of activities to promote people-to-people contacts between China and Pakistan. He said the Punjab University welcomed Chinese students and the PU was set to start BS programme in Chinese language and culture.

He said a number of Chinese students were studying in various disciplines of the PU. He said Chinese were a great, peace loving nation and China was promoting peace in the world. The vice chancellor said Chinese technology could also boost Pakistan’s agricultural sector. Later, Consul General Zhao Shiren and PU VC Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar exchanged souvenirs.

US CG WELCOMES NEW

COHORT OF 252 STUDENTS

TO ENGLISH PROGRAM

US Consul General William K. Makaneole on Wednesday welcomed 252 new students to the popular English Access Microscholarship Program at a ceremony held in Lahore. Makaneole thanked the Lahore Institute of Future Education for its continued support for the Access program sponsored by the U.S. Mission in Pakistan.

The two-year after-school Access program is a partnership between the US Mission in Pakistan and the Lahore Institute of Future Education. The program works with talented students between the ages of 13 and 20 from less advantaged communities, and trains them in English language and leadership skills. This cohort of 252 students includes 100 madrassa students and 100 students from Workers Welfare High Schools.

Makaneole emphasized that the Access Program will be a life-changing experience for the students. “The Access Program can be a pathway to higher education, participation in U.S. exchange programs, and improved work prospects,” he added.

The consul general said: “In Punjab, the U.S. Mission to Pakistan has sponsored English Access programs in Lahore, Gujranwala, DG Khan, and Multan. In these programs, our partners help young adults like you learn English and develop leadership and critical thinking skills. Students also get a chance to learn about U.S. culture and values. So far 24,000 students from across Pakistan have benefited from this program.”

As the United States and Pakistan celebrate 75 years of partnership, the Access program is another example of America’s enduring friendship with Pakistan. Makaneole added, “You are the young leaders who contribute to this partnership and help create a better Pakistan, a better world, and a better future for all of us.”