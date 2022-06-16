Public debt projected to soar by Rs5.632 trillion to Rs54.109 trillion in next fiscal year

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s public debt is projected to increase by Rs5.632 trillion to Rs54.109 trillion in next fiscal year.

The country’s public debt was Rs48.477 trillion during the current fiscal year, which is projected to enhance by Rs5.632 trillion to Rs54.109 trillion in next financial year. The Medium-Term Budget Strategy Paper showed that Pakistan’s external as well as domestic debts would record increase in the upcoming fiscal year. External debt is estimated to increase to Rs20.561 trillion in FY23 from Rs18.085 trillion in FY22. Similarly, the domestic debt is also projected to enhance from Rs30.392 trillion to Rs33.548 trillion in the next year.

However, the public debt to GDP (Gross Domestic Product) ration is projected to decline in next fiscal year. The public debt to GDP ration would reduce to 69.1 percent in upcoming financial year from 72.4 percent. “The debt to GDP ratio will increase and reach around 72.4 percent at the end of ongoing fiscal year (FY22) primarily due to higher federal fiscal deficit and depreciation of Pak rupee against US dollar. However, debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to reduce to 69.1 percent at the end of the next fiscal year (FY23) on the back of fiscal consolidation efforts of the government,” the ministry of finance stated in Medium-Term Budget Strategy Paper. Over the medium term, the government’s objective is to bring and maintain its public debt-to-GDP ratio to sustainable levels through a combination of greater revenue mobilization, rationalization of current expenditure, and efficient/productive utilization of debt.

It further explained that the government also aims to reduce its “Gross Financing Needs (GFN)” through various measures mainly including (i) better cash flow management through a treasury single account; (ii) lengthening of maturities in the domestic market keeping in view cost and risks trade-off; (iii) developing regular Islamic based lending program and (iv) avail maximum available concessional external financing from bilateral and multilateral development partners to benefit from concessional terms and conditions.

The Medium-Term Budget Strategy Paper stated that it was the prime aim of the government to steer the economy onto a higher, sustainable, and inclusive growth path. The present government believes that this will be achieved by stimulating the drivers of economic growth. Pakistan’s economy underwent significant adjustments like an increase in the policy rate, moving toward a flexible exchange rate in a favourable global environment. The consequences of these factors for growth and stability in the medium-term are likely to be significant. Furthermore, the corrective measures will help in reducing the macroeconomic imbalances in the medium term.

In order to address the macroeconomic imbalances, for FY 2023, real GDP growth is expected to slow down, however, afterwards, strong recovery of the economy is expected. Thus, over the medium-term, growth is expected to return to levels even higher than historical trends with average rates of 6.0 percent in FY24-25. For FY 2023, inflation is expected to be 11.5 percent on account of increase in international commodities prices.

The key objective of budget for FY 2022-23 is to reduce fiscal deficit. This will be done by increasing tax-to-GDP ratio and curtailing unnecessary expenditure. On the expenditure side, the Government will strive to rationalize untargeted subsidies, reduce the losses of public sector enterprises through improved governance and cut down ostentatious expenditure through an austerity drive.