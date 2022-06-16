Punjab govt manages to unveil Rs3.23tr budget

LAHORE – While delivering the much-awaited budget speech in unusual circumstances at a place other than the Punjab Assembly, Punjab Finance Minister Sardar Awais Ahmad Leghari Wednesday unveiled a tax-free provincial budget for the year 2022-23 with a total outlay of Rs 3.236 trillion.

For the first time in Punjab’s history, the budget session took place at Aiwan-e-Iqbal instead of the Assembly chambers, thanks to sheer stubbornness of Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi who tried to dictate his terms for two consecutive days for presentation of the budget.

In the tax-free Punjab budget, the government has set aside Rs 685 billion for the annual development programme whereas Rs 528 billion has been allocated for local governments.

In the development budget, 40 percent consists of the social sector, 24 per cent for infrastructure, 6 per cent production sector and 2 per cent services sector and 28 percent funds have been allocated for other programs and special initiatives.

Out of the total Rs 685 billion development budget, Rs 365 billion have been allocated for the ongoing development schemes whereas an amount of Rs 234 billion has been proposed for new schemes. Also, Rs 45 billion have been allocated for public-private partnership while Rs 41 billion are being allocated for other development schemes.

In the overall budget, it has been proposed to allocate Rs. 485.26 billion for the health sector, an amount which makes over 10 percent of the total budget. The government has proposed Rs 428.56 billion for the education department.

The finance minister told the House that Rs. 1,712 billion have been proposed for the current expenditure which was 20 percent more than the previous year.

Awais Leghari announced that the government had allocated a hefty amount of Rs 200 billion under the Chief Minister’s Public Facilitation Package under which the 10 kg flour bag which was earlier being sold at Rs. 650 will now be available to the public at Rs. 490.

The finance minister disclosed that a relief package worth Rs 142 billion was also part of the new budget which included reduction in food prices to the people, provision of transport facilities at discounted rates, availability of fertilizer to poor farmers at discounted rates and provision of other agricultural necessities.

The minister said that an amount of Rs 125 billion was being allocated for health cards for the next financial year. The previous government, he said, had allocated Rs 60 billion under this head last year.

Awais Leghari said that the government was expected to generate an estimated Rs 163.51 billion through non-tax revenue which he said was a 24 percent increase compared to previous year.

The minister declared that salaries of all government employees were being increased by 15 percent and pensions by 5 percent. In addition, he added, a special allowance has been proposed in the budget to reduce the widening gap between inflation and income. He said that Rs 435.87 billion have been earmarked for salaries in the next financial year whereas Rs 312 billion has been earmarked for pensions.

Also, employees from Grade 1 to Grade 19 will be given an additional 15 percent of basic salary.

The Punjab government has also allocated Rs 6 billion for the welfare of prisoners and improvement of prisons.

The finance minister announced that the minimum wage is being increased from Rs 20,000 per month to Rs 25,000 per month.

The minister said that no new tax was being levied on sales tax on services and no increase in tax rate on any other service has been proposed. He said it had been decided to continue the tax relief provided in Sales Tax on Services in the next financial year as well.

The finance minister said that for the convenience of the taxpayers, 5 percent and 10 percent concessions on lump sum payment of property tax and token tax respectively in the first quarter of next financial year will also continue.

The minister said that Punjab Urban Land System Enhancement will be set up in the financial year 2022-23 at a cost of Rs. 25.50 billion. The Punjab government is also launching a road rehabilitation program across Punjab at a cost of Rs 9 billion in the next financial year, he said, adding that other major schemes include the Ring Road project at a cost of Rs. 13.50 billion, two more phases (Multan and Sialkot) and launch of City Authority Program (Sialkot and Muridke) at a cost of Rs. 3 billion.

Meanwhile, the budget documents show that the government is expected to generate a total revenue estimated at over Rs 2521 billion from different sources. An estimated more than Rs. 2020 billion are expected to come from federal receipts. With an increase of 24 percent in the provincial revenue, it is estimated to be more than five hundred billion.

Out of the total volume of the budget, Rs. 1712 billion has been allocated for current expenditure while Rs 200 billion rupees are being set aside for the Prime Minister’s public utility package. The target of Punjab Revenue Authority has been set at Rs 190 billion with an increase of 22 percent. The Board of Revenue has set a target of Rs 95 billion with an increase of 44 percent.

The government has increased non-tax revenue by 24 percent to Rs. 163.53 billion.

“Chief Minister’s Laptop Scheme” is also being revived. For this purpose, Rs. 1 billion 50 crore have been allocated in the next financial year,” he said.

Also, the government has allocated Rs 31.50 billion for South Punjab.

An allocation of Rs. 421.06 billion has been made for school education while Rs. 59.07 billion has been proposed for Higher Education department. It has been proposed to allocate Rs 1.52 billion for the special education department and Rs 3.59 billion for literacy and non-formal education.

A total amount of Rs. 59.07 billion is being allocated in the budget for the higher education sector. Rs 13.50 billion have been allocated for development purposes in higher education.

A significant amount of Rs. 1.52 billion has been allocated for the special education sector whereas Rs 3.59 billion has been allocated in next year’s budget for the Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Department.

In the next financial year, a total of Rs. 470 billion has been allocated for the health sector. Health budgets are 27 per cent higher than last year. Out of the total health budget, Rs 296 billion have been set aside for non-development expenditure and Rs 174.50 billion for development funds.

In the budget, a total of Rs. 53.19 billion has been allocated for the agriculture sector. In the agriculture sector, Rs. 14.77 billion will be spent on achieving development objectives.

A comprehensive program has been formulated at a cost of Rs. 45.07 billion in collaboration with the World Bank to increase the production of agricultural commodities.

A total of Rs. 53.32 billion has been allocated for irrigation in the budget of next financial year.

A total of Rs. 23.83 billion has been allocated for the industrial sector. A project to run modern, eco-friendly, comfortable buses for the provision of transport facilities at a cost of Rs. 3.40 billion is being launched.

The man of crisis Sardar Dost Mohammad Mazari who had previously conducted the election of chief minister in chaotic conditions in April this year chaired this historic budget session in the absence of the speaker who chaired ‘his own’ session at the Punjab Assembly whose legal status is questionable. The Assembly session which took place at Aiwan-e-Iqbal had the legal cover since the Punjab governor has the powers under article 109 of the constitution to determine the time and venue of the Assembly session.

After so many years, a provincial finance minister in Punjab made the budget speech in a commotion-free environment as the Opposition did not turn up to attend the session terming the governor’s orders illegal and unconstitutional.

The holding of the budget session at a place outside the Punjab Assembly was legally made possible through ordinances curtailing powers of the speaker and the secretary Assembly. One of the ordinances restored pre-1986 status of the Punjab Assembly secretariat when it used to be a specialized institute under the law department.

The powers to issue all sorts of notifications including the summoning and prorogation orders of the Assembly session now rest with the law secretary instead of the secretary Assembly. Speaker’s powers to punish the government officers have also been suspended by amending the Privileges Act through an ordinance.

A parallel Assembly session, held under the chair of Ch Parvez Elahi and attended by opposition members, revoked all the ordinances issued by the Punjab governor. But the legal and constitutional status of the legislation made in this session is yet to be determined.