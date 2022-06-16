Rebel Wilson outing sparks Australia media reckoning

SYDNEY – When Australian actress and comedian Rebel Wilson revealed on Instagram she had found love with a woman, people celebrated her decision to come out – they believed – on her own terms. But in a gossip column published by the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper the next day, its writer disclosed he’d known about the news and given the actress 27 hours to respond “before publishing”. Veteran gossip columnist Andrew Hornery grumbled that Wilson had “opted to gazump” his story by sharing the news herself. His own admission of his attempt to report Wilson’s deeply personal news sparked immediate outrage globally. For LGBT campaigners, it was a devastating turn. A good news story – a celebrity role model coming out had been marred by a familiar, old threat. Coming out is an intensely personal journey and one still fraught for many. Nicky Bath, chief executive of LGBTIQ+ Health Australia, said that at the QLife hotline one in 10 calls received are about struggles with coming out. “When we see someone publicly having an experience of being forcibly outed in 2022, I think it really throws a lot up in the air about where we are as a society, with regards to people’s privacy and people’s own choices around what happens in their lives,” she said. In this case, “I think Australian media has to do some internal analysis on how it conducts itself,” Ms Bath said. “Newsrooms need to do some education around the impact of their reporting.”

Even in 2022 in Australia, it is still dangerous for people to reveal their non-normative sexuality or gender preferences. Footballer Josh Cavallo, who came out last year, has reported receiving death threats and vitriol since going public.

Ms Bath noted this latest incident comes as some parts of Australian media continue to entertain irresponsible reporting on gay and trans issues.