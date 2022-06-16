News Desk

Reference for Dost Mazari’s disqualification sent to PA Speaker

A reference for disqualification of Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari has been sent to Speaker Parvez Elahi under Article 63(2).

The reference argues that Dost Mazari violated his oath by chairing Punjab Assembly session at Aiwan-e-Iqbal and before this he also presided an assembly session from a gallery.

It further argues Mazari violated several articles of the constitution, recent Supreme Court of Pakistan order as well as party directions.

The reference states that Election Commission of Pakistan should disqualify Dost Mazari for violating his oath.

