Retail price of milk up by Rs20 to Rs160 per litre in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD – While on one hand dairy farm owners in Hyderabad have increased milk price by Rs20 per liter, simultaneously the price of bread has also been increased on Wednesday. The district administration, on the other hand, is acting like a mute spectator, leaving the people at the mercy of profiteers.

Some even allege that the administration is complicit in this profiteering.

The price of milk, which was previously Rs140 per liter, has now soared to Rs160 per liter.

It is pertinent to mention here that milk’s official rate is Rs120 per liter, but the dairy farm owners were already charging Rs20 more from the consumers.

Giving reasons for hike in milk price, farm owners have said they purchase milk at Rs150 per liter, and sell it at Rs160 per liter to earn profit of Rs10.

Similarly, price of a Naan in the city has jumped from Rs18 to Rs22 in just one week, while that of bread from Rs12 to Rs18.