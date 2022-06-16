Staff Reporter

Road checking campaign to end today: Mukesh Kumar

KARACHI -Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that the ongoing campaign to collect money from vehicle tax defaulters in the province would end today. According to details issued here on Wednesday, a total of 66,049 vehicles were checked across the province till the 30th day of the road checking campaign. About 17,136 vehicles were checked in Karachi, 22,104 in Hyderabad, 6,666 in Sukkur, 8,880 in Larkana, 6,990 in Mirpurkhas and 4,273 in Shaheed Benazirabad. So far during the campaign 3,726 vehicles had been seized for various reasons while documents of 5,754 vehicles had also been confiscated, while over Rs 72.8 million had been collected in taxes, the details revealed. Tax defaulters can get their tax information on the Excise Department’s website www.excise.gos.pk.

