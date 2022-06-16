Our Staff Reporter

Roti price fixed at Rs15 after nanbais’ protest

Peshawar – District administration raised the price of roti after the nanbais went on strike in the provincial capital on Wednesday.

A notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar said that consequent upon the recommendation of the price review committee and in consultation with the Nanbai Association Peshawar, the price of 135-gram roti/naan has been fixed at Rs15.

The nanbais were also directed to place a digital scale at a conspicuous place in their tandoors so that customers are able to weigh the roti/naan.

Earlier in the day, the nanbais across Peshawar shuttered down their shops in protest against the heavy load-shedding of natural gas hampering their work as well as the lower price of roti.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nanbai Association declared that the price of 80kg flour bag had reached Rs7200 while the massive gas load-shedding was also causing them loss as they had to use gas cylinders. They had demanded that the price of a roti weighing 150 grams should be fixed at Rs20.

