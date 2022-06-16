APP

Rupee loses Rs1.29

ISLAMABAD  – Exchange rate of Pak rupee weakened by Rs 1.29 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs 206.45 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 205.16. The buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 206 and Rs 208 respectively. The price of Euro appreciated by Rs 1.73 and closed at Rs 216.49 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 214.86. Meanwhile, Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.53, whereas a decrease of 41 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs 249.41 as compared to its last closing of Rs 249.82. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 34 paisas to close at Rs 56.20 and Rs 55.02 respectively.

