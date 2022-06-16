Our Staff Reporter

Sharjeel Memon hands over cheque of Rs5m grant to KUJ

KARACHI – Sindh Minister for Information and Transport, Sharjeel Inam Memon on Wednesday, handed over a cheque for a grant of Rs.5 million to Karachi Union of Journalists.
According to a press release issued here Sharjeel Inam Memon handed over the cheque as grant in aid to President Karachi Union of Journalists Ijaz Ahmed and General Secretary Aajez Jamali as Director Information Saleem Khan and Rahib Gaho were also present on the occasion.
He said that the government attached top priority to the welfare of journalists and providing annual grants in aid to various press clubs and journalists’ organisations to resolve issues of their members..
KUJ office bearers expressed gratitude to Sindh government and announced that the grant would be utilised for new health insurance cards for KUJ members.

More Stories
Karachi

ACP Karachi to launch “Awami Theater Festival” today

Karachi

Turtles released in deep sea on World Sea Turtle Day

Karachi

‘Missing’ KU students return home

Karachi

PPP, PTI struggle to win over communities ahead of LG polls

Karachi

796 candidates appear for SAU Postgraduate programme entry test

Karachi

Road checking campaign to end today: Mukesh Kumar

Karachi

Admin grants exemption to medical stores, bakeries from scheduled business hours

Karachi

Chemistry paper leaked out in Sindh districts

Karachi

Rs21 billion allocated for payment of electricity dues, says CM Murad

Islamabad

Student unions should be revived to address on-campus radicalism: Experts

1 of 1,234

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More