News Desk

Shaukat Tarin says govt wants to drown middle class

Former Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has said that the person who said that he would sell his clothes to feed the people has undressed the public now.

According to details, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader responded to the fuel hike and said that the government announced in the senate to not increase the prices any further but they made the hike. Their only agenda is to find out how to kill the poor man, he added.

Tarin said that we have been advising them to go to Russia and buy cheap oil, but they are too afraid of America. Two months have passed but they still have not provided the targeted subsidy for the poor, he added.

He added that the government crashed the poor and now it is after the middle-class people.

The PTI leader said that they left with the petrol price of Rs149 they have increased Rs84 in just 20 days. The Rs2000 relief was the government is nothing, the government has to form a strong methodology, he added.

Shoukat added that the growth rate is decreasing drastically and inflation is at an all-time high.

