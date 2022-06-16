News Desk

Sheikh Rashid bashes govt over fuel hike

Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rashid on Thursday bashed the Shehbaz Sharif-led government over the fuel hike for the third time in last 20 days.

Former Interior Minister termed this hike in fuel prices as an “injection to the people”. He said that this government of looters have increased petrol price by Rs 24 and diesel by Rs 60.

Rashid said that the government is trying to eliminate cases on them and making false cases of terrorism on opponents. He added that people are eyeing the Supreme Court while he said that if the decision is to be made on roads, then anything can happen in next 45 days.

He further said that to bring  Sheen  instead of  Noon  was the real master plan. “PML-N is just for TV shows,” he added.

Sheikh Rashid said that he can go to Supreme Court in current circumstances. He added that Asif Zardari is working on foreign agenda and controlling National Assembly with the “incapable government”. He said that Punjab Assembly budget has been passed by the help of defected MPAs. He said that the country is expecting a big decision on this damage of the economy.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Govt considers to reduce income tax relief given to salaried class

Islamabad

Prime Minister received ‘Road to Makkah’ Team from Saudi Arabia

Karachi

Pakistani rupee’s depreciation against US dollar continues

Islamabad

‘If India can buy cheap Russian oil why can’t we?’: Imran Khan

Islamabad

Shaukat Tarin says govt wants to drown middle class

Lahore

Reference for Dost Mazari’s disqualification sent to PA Speaker

Islamabad

PM expresses confidence to get country out of economic difficulties

Lahore

Money Laundering Case: Moonis Elahi appears before FIA

Lahore

Partly cloudy weather with rain-wind, thunderstorm expected in parts of country

Karachi

Two injured as fire breaks out in garment factory in Karachi

1 of 9,923

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More