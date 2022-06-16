Sheikh Rashid bashes govt over fuel hike

Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rashid on Thursday bashed the Shehbaz Sharif-led government over the fuel hike for the third time in last 20 days.

Former Interior Minister termed this hike in fuel prices as an “injection to the people”. He said that this government of looters have increased petrol price by Rs 24 and diesel by Rs 60.

Rashid said that the government is trying to eliminate cases on them and making false cases of terrorism on opponents. He added that people are eyeing the Supreme Court while he said that if the decision is to be made on roads, then anything can happen in next 45 days.

He further said that to bring Sheen instead of Noon was the real master plan. “PML-N is just for TV shows,” he added.

Sheikh Rashid said that he can go to Supreme Court in current circumstances. He added that Asif Zardari is working on foreign agenda and controlling National Assembly with the “incapable government”. He said that Punjab Assembly budget has been passed by the help of defected MPAs. He said that the country is expecting a big decision on this damage of the economy.