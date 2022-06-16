Some ‘egoists’ land country into crisis: Hamza

Lahore – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz on Wednesday said that some egoists had created a crisis over the last three months.

He said this while addressing a meeting of the provincial parliamentary party was held here on Wednesday under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz. The meeting was attended by ministers and the MPAs of PML-N and PPP.

Hamza said that the province could not be run in an uncertain situation as the budget couldn’t be presented during the last three days. “The opposition and the Speaker have staged a ploy and they have been exposed before the people,” he remarked. He pointed out that the government enjoyed a numerical majority in the assembly.

“They have played havoc with the law, but these tactics have failed, and the provincial budget was presented. The journey of serving the people will continue with humility,” he added.

He said that the government was standing with the guardians of the constitution and the law. “If these officers had not performed their duties, the province would have become a banana republic. During the election of the chief minister, the uniformed officers were kicked and punched and everyone knows how the thugs in the House were clinging to the deputy speaker. He said that they had not been able to prove corruption or money laundering of one penny, during the last four years. He added that it was also mentioned in the bail case that any proof of corruption was not found. It would be a relief budget and the MPAs should ensure their presence in the session, he remarked.

Provincial Law Minister Malik Ahmad Khan said that every possible effort was made for reconciliation and the budget was put on hold due to childish moves. The governor holds the constitutional and legal authority to decide the time and place of the meeting, he added.

BRITISH HC TURNER CALLS ON GOVERNOR

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner on Wednesday called on Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman and discussed bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields, including education and trade, during a meeting at the Governor’s House here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said the present government was taking concrete steps to promote higher education in the country and bring it at par with the international standards.

Hailing support of the United Kingdom in the field of education, he said thousands of students were pursuing higher education in the UK. He said that during the previous PML-N government, technical education was promoted in the backward areas of the South Punjab with the help of British agency DFID.

Balighur Rehman said trade associations and various chambers of commerce will have to come forward to enhance trade relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, adding that United Kingdom has long been a development partner of Pakistan and ties are getting stronger with every passing day.

He said that the United Kingdom had a major role to play in accelerating economic growth in Pakistan and it was gratifying that the bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the United Kingdom was steadily increasing.

British High Commissioner Christian Turner called for the need of enhancing investment in Pakistan and bolstering bilateral trade. The high commissioner said that climate change was a major issue facing the whole world today and Pakistan must play its due role for it.